James J. Mire, 70, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 16, 2024.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the memorial at Samart Funeral Home in Gray on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, beginning at 5:00 p.m. until a Liturgy of the Word at 7:00 p.m.

He is survived by his son, Steven Mire and daughter, Cindy (husband Josh) Marcel; brother Ray Mire (wife Millie); sisters Gloria (husband Johnny) Plaisance, Amy (husband Wayne) Benoit, Grace Guidry, Gail (husband Julius) Chaisson, Susan Landry and Shirley Buckel; 3 grandchildren Devin Percle, Morgan Marcel and Elise Marcel; numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 28 years, Connie Mire and his wife of 1 year Starla “Honey” Mire; parents Allen Mire Sr. and Ethel Mire; sister Janet Mire; brothers Allen Mire Jr. and Joseph Mire; nephew Jason Guidry; and brother-in-laws Francis “Buck” Buckel, Olin Guidry and Wayne Landry.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his name to the local animal shelter or any charity of your choice.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park – Gray is in charge of arrangements.