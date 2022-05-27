James “Jimmy” Smith

April 30, 1959 – May 25, 2022

James “Jimmy” Joseph Smith, 63, native and resident of Houma, LA, passed on peacefully while surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. funeral time, on Saturday, May 28 at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the Cathedral by Jimmy’s cousin, Fr. Paul Bergeron, with burial following in St. Francis Cemetery No.2.

Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Caren Patterson Smith; sons, Dylan and Devin Smith; brothers, Ivy Smith, Jr., and Danny Smith (Elaine); sister, Therese Smith Oubre; sister-in-law, Cinda Patterson van Merrienboer (Ray); nieces and nephews, Ronnie Smith, Tina Smith Abbacchi, Tanner Magee, Courtnee Smith Perry, Buck Oubre,Jr., Alisa Oubre Ransome, Andre van Merrienboer, and Ava van Merrienboer.

Jimmy is preceded in death by his father, Ivy “Smitty” Joseph Smith, Sr., and mother, Violet Lirette Smith; father-in-law, Charles “Chuck” Ray Patterson Jr.; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Patterson; sister-in-law, Chris Patterson; and brother-in-law, Howard “Buck” Oubre,Sr.

Family and friends were Jimmy’s heart, as he cherished his wife and children, and was a loving and dedicated husband, father, brother and friend. His hobbies included proudly spending time with his boys, fishing with family and friends, daily exercise, beach vacations, and he enjoyed fun times with his and Caren’s lifelong friends. Jimmy was a Graduate of Vandebilt Catholic High, and Nicholls State University. He was a dedicated employee of Bluewater Rubber & Gasket Company for over 33 years where he served as a National Sales Manager. He was integral to the growth and success of the company, and his service was instrumental in helping to establish the New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Galliano locations. His insight into market needs brought about necessary changes in the marine and oil & gas industry, and his energy and charisma fostered not only business relationships but lasting friendships as well.

Jimmy’s warm smile, laughter, knack for telling funny stories, loving and giving heart will be deeply missed by all those who had the honor to know and love him.