James Joseph “Joe” Underdown Jr., 70, a native of San Bernardino, CA and a resident of Houma, LA passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

A private memorial service will be held by his family.

He is survived by his wife, Lea Underdown; daughters, Lisa Closs and Lori Brooker; grandchildren, Tristan Closs, Hallie Closs, Stephen Closs, and Julie Smallwood; great-grandchild, Ivy Grace Closs; and brothers, Tom Underdown and Sam Underdown. He is also survived by his canine companion, Venus Underdown.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Joseph Underdown, Sr. and Shirley Lee Smith.

Joe started his career on a small boat as a captain of Mark Twain and Cajun Queen. He later became a boat captain of Hornbeck Offshore Co. and enjoyed traveling, camping, and outdoor activities. Joe was an animal lover, nature lover, a good person, and family man. He was also known as a funny guy and loved comedy movies, and was also a generous man to his friends, family, and even strangers. Joe will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank Joe’s neighbors for taking care of the lawn and all their needs during this time. The family would also like to thank Terrebonne General and Hope Hospice for their care and compassion.

Joe’s last wishes were to have a clean and tidy garage.