James Luquette

December 6, 1953 – July 7, 2022

James “Big Lou” Numa Luquette, 68, a native of Vacherie, Louisiana and resident of Labadieville, Louisiana passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Mary LeBlanc Luquette; brothers, Albert Luquette Jr. (Debbie), John Luquette (his twin brother), and Vaughn Luquette (Rose); brother-in-law, Mike Myers; godchild, Eric Richard; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Luquette Sr. and Victorine Clement Luquette; brother, Baby Luquette; sister, Vicki Lynn Luquette; in-laws, Robert “Balloon” LeBlanc and Elma Boudreaux LeBlanc; and brother-in-law, Jimmy “James” LeBlanc.

Services are pending.

James was a former employee of J. Ray McDermott from 1972 to 1999. He loved to play bingo, work on lawnmowers and weed eaters, and watch wrestling. In his younger years, he was on a bowling team in Thibodaux.