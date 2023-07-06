James Mark Songy, 3, a lifetime resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in his honor on Friday, July 7, 2023 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at St. Francis de Sales from 9:30 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

James is survived by his loving parents, Gene and Victoria Songy; brothers, Jean Luke and Henry Songy; paternal grandmother, Rosemary Songy; maternal grandparents, Chad and Andree Soileau; maternal great-grandmother, Loretta Marmande; aunts, Laura Meyer (Jay), Brittany Manuel (Jared); and Courtney Gonczi (David); uncles, Barry Songy (Tammy), Andy Songy (Jada), and Chadwick Soileau; cousins, Cullen Songy, Kaitlyn Oeser, Andrew Songy, Jr., Avery Songy, Emma Songy, Mallory Meyer, Madelyn Meyer, Elise Manuel, Bella Manuel, and Cole Manuel; and numerous great aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Barry Songy, Sr.; maternal great-grandfather, Marvin Marmande, Sr.; and cousin, Chase Manuel.

James was a loving son, brother, and grandson. He was passionate about everything he did. To know him was to love him. James had a contagious laugh and a bright smile that lit up any room he burst into. He enjoyed playing golf, loved superheroes, and was fascinated with anything that had wheels. Although he was the youngest, he was the feistiest and the boss of his brothers, who loved him dearly. James was always in a hurry, running everywhere he went to do the things he loved. James has gone to be with his heavenly Father and watch over his loving family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

The Songy Family would like to thank the Galbreaths, all the emergency personnel, and the hospital staff at TGMC for their care and effort. They would also like to thank the community and everyone who has reached out with love and support during this difficult time.

The family would also like to thank St. Francis de Sales Cathedral and Houma First United Methodist Pre-School.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of James M. Songy.