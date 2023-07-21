James Michael Moore, 69, born May 18, 1954 a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

He is survived by his mother, Inez Landry Moore; siblings, Wilbert Moore Jr. (Terry), Deborah LeBlanc (Gary), Larry James (Dana), Donna Moore, and Kelly Moore; two daughters, three grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wilbert Moore Sr.; brother, Glenn Anthony Moore; paternal grandparents, Henry and Marie Moore; maternal grandparents, Felix and Lillian LeBouef.

No services will be held per his request.

In his final days, he was surrounded by those who loved him.

