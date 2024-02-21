James Norman Callais, 61, died Monday, February 19, 2024. Born January 22, 1963 he was a native of Cut Off, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 24, 2024 from 10:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 12:00 PM at the funeral home with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Darcey Abadie Callais; son, Dominique Callais; father, Johnny Callais, Sr; siblings, June (Jimmy) Lafont, Johnny (Katie) Callais, Jr., and Joey (Gidget) Callais and numerous nieces, nephews and grand nieces.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Anna Mae Duet Callais.

He was a supervisor with the Lafourche Juvenile Justice Facility for 38 years, and was fondly known to them as Daddy Rabbit. James enjoyed DIY projects, researching his ancestry and was most known for his elaborate Christmas decorations.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.