James P. Crochet Sr, 75, of Houma, passed away on January 4, 2024.

Visitation will be held on Monday January 15th,2024 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park stating at 2:00pm until final viewing at 4:00pm.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Crochet; sons, James Crochet, Jr (Christina) and Christopher J. Crochet (Shannon); sister, Rose M. Pitre; followed by 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis J. Crochet and Thelma C. Bergeron; brothers, Rudy J. Crochet, Leroy P. Crochet, Andrew J. Bergeron,Danny C. Crochet, and Curtis J. Crochet Jr.

James was a loving husband and father. He Enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. James had love for vintage cars, fishing, and being outdoors. He will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him. May he rest in peace.

