James R. Labit

June 9, 1938 – March 4, 2022

James “Jimmy” Raphael Labit, 83, a native of Houma and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on March 4, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux, Louisiana from 8:00am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Hebert Labit; four children, Gerard Labit (Vicky), Carmel Breaux (Charles), Mary Ledet (Wayne), and Anne Guidry ( Guy); one brother, Norbert Labit; two sisters, Norma Naquin and Betty Mercer; grandchildren, Lorelei Adams (Shaun), Dylan Labit (Kalley), Mallory Labit, Rebecca Comeaux (Benjamin), Troy Ledet, Heidi Ledet, Jean-Paul Guidry, and Mimi Guidry; great-grandfather of Riley Adams, Lilian Adams, Sophis Adams, Quinn Adams, Eleanor Labit, and Kashleigh Ledet.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Viola Pierron Labit and O’Neil Charles Labit; brothers, Louis Labit, O’Neil Labit, and Raymond Labit; and sisters, Clothilde Boudreaux and Vera Riggs.

James was an active parishioner of St. Joseph Co-Cathedral as well as member of the 4th degree Knights of Columbus.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a charity of your choice in James’ memory.

