Jamie Peter Matherne, 66, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 6:50am

Visitation will be held Friday, November 25, 2022, from 10am to 12pm, with the memorial service to begin at 12pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.

He is survived by his brother, Garth (Kelly) Matherne; sisters, Sharon Matherne, Shawn (Joey) Matherne, Siobhan (William) Sellers, Sone’ (Michael) Hornegay, Bronwyn Matherne, and Gwen (Tim) Trahan; nephews, Randy, Dustin, Chris, Chaz, Cody, Zachary, Jaxon, Grayson, Jarrod, Wills, and Byron Jr.; nieces, Heather, Sarah, India, Megan, Kayla, Morgan, and Brailey.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Victoria Matherne; parents, Charles James Matherne and Sylvia Marcel Matherne; brother, Byron Charles Matherne Sr.; and niece, Taylor Falke.

The family would like to give a sincere thanks to Jamie’s lifelong friend, Mr. Andy Fortenberry. A special thanks to our lifelong neighbors, Mr. Reggie and Ms. Becky Landry for their continuous support throughout the years.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.