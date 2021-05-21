Jane Bundy

October 20, 1930 – May 19, 2021

Jane Marie Boudreaux Bundy, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. She was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Bernadette Catholic Church on Monday, May 24, 2021 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until a Mass at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in St. Francis de Sales #2 Cemetery.

Jane is survived by her sons, Billy, Tilman and Leslie; daughters, Cindi and Pam; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.

Jane is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Bundy, Sr.

Jane was an active member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. She enjoyed traveling and genealogy research. She was the first Miss Terrebonne in 1947.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, INC. is honored to serve the Bundy family.