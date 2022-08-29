Jane Gros Verdin

August 21, 1935 – August 26, 2022

Jane Rose Gros Bergeron, 87, a native of Labadieville, Louisiana and resident of Schriever, Louisiana passed away on August 26, 2022.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery – Thibodaux, Thibodaux, Louisiana.

She is survived by her Sons; Steve Bergeron (Janelle), Billy Bergeron (Laurie), Donald Bergeron, Daughter; Donna Lee Gros (Brien), Grandchildren; Wendy Zeringue, Rob Gros, Bobby Bergeron, BJ Bergeron, Kristi Hebert, Jonathan Bergeron, Katie Hossel, Great-Grandchildren; Drake, Micah, Kenzie, Novalee, Genevieve, Isaiah, Boston, Sawyer, Violet, Willow, Alexa, Andreya, Ian, Aleena, Carson, Brayden, Caleb, Bryce, Jayce, Paul, Bailey, Aiden and Oliver.

She was preceded in death by her Husband; Robert John Bergeron, Parents; Norris and Lola Gros, Brother; Bryan Gros, Sisters; Guernel Perez and Nancy Thibodeaux.

Jane was a wonderful and caring mother not only to her kids but to the many neighborhood children, she was the absolute best neighborhood mom. Jane always looked after everyone no matter the cause, she opened her heart and arms. Not only was she an excellent mother but one of the best handymen around never afraid of the task in front of her.