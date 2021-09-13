Jane Plaisance

Jane Marie Plaisance, age 76, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Jane was a native and longtime resident of Cut Off, Louisiana and a current resident of Houma, Louisiana. “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith” 2 Timothy

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, September 17, 2021, beginning at 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at Chauvin Funeral Home at 12:00PM. Burial will be held in Cheramie Cemetery at a later date with information to follow.

Jane is survived by her daughter, Jill Barrett and husband William; son, Jason Ledet and wife Christina; grandchildren, Kailyn Bonvillain and husband Trey, Tayler Busselle and fiancé Brandon, Bailey Barrett, Cameron Griffin, and Jack Ledet; loving niece and nephews, Donna Devllier and husband Brett, and Darrel Plaisance and wife Crystal, and Alan Plaisance and wife Jalyn Plaisance.

Jane is preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Helena Danos Plaisance; brother, Van Plaisance and wife Mary Jean Plaisance.

Jane was a loving mother and grandmother; she loved all things beautifully and lived life to the fullest. Jane had a captivating personality and loved to laugh; she would bring a smile to many with her affectionate spirit. Anyone who knew Jane, knew she was courageous, loving, caring, selfless, and a caring soul with an ever-present positive outlook on life. She instilled ethical and moral values to her family but most of all her faith. She was a devout Catholic, served and loved her Lord. Jane was a parishioner for over forty years at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off, Louisiana. She held many positions over the years, including, Eucharistic Minister, religious educator, and secretary. Jane was a prayer warrior; no matter what was happening in her life, she always continued to pray for others. Jane leaves a beautiful legacy behind and is now at rest. She paved her way into heaven and now rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic; local and CDC regulations require facemask and proper social distancing while attending funeral services.