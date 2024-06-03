It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Janet Guidry Viteaux, beloved wife, mother, and daughter. Born on April 28, 1954, in Palacios, TX, Janet passed away on May 30, 2024, under the loving care of Chateau Terrebonne in Houma, LA. Janet was the loving wife of Mark Viteaux for 45 years and the cherished daughter of Edith Chauvin Guidry.

Janet is survived by her husband, Mark H. Viteaux; daughter, Courtney Byles and husband Brandon; adored granddaughters, Isabella and Clarissa Byles; sister, Joan Breaux; brother-in-law, Bobby Viteaux and his wife Barbara; sister-in-law, Anne Viteaux; sister-in-law, Grace Guidry.

Janet is preceded in death by her mother, Edith Chauvin Guidry; siblings, Evelyn Hebert and husband Everette, Olin Guidry, Jr.; brothers-in-law, Roland Breaux and Randall Viteaux; nephew, Shane Breaux.

Janet dedicated her life to her family, working as a talented seamstress who excelled in embroidery and quilting. In her earlier years, she also worked as a secretary, before choosing to stay at home to care for her loved ones. Her devotion to her family was unparalleled, and she will be remembered for her warmth, kindness, and unwavering love for those around her.

In remembrance of Janet’s life, a public viewing will be held at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 10:00 am. Following the viewing, a funeral service will take place at the cathedral at 11:00 am to honor and celebrate Janet’s life. In accordance with her wishes, Janet will be cremated following the service.

Janet’s legacy of love and devotion will forever live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing her. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends, but her memory will continue to shine brightly in the lives of all who were touched by her presence.

The family would like to thank Chateau Terrebonne and St. Catherine’s Hospice for their impeccable care of Janet.