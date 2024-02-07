Janice Delery Neumann

“Jan” Neumann, beloved wife and devoted mother, died on February 5, 2024, from pulmonary hypertension at the age of 77, surrounded by her loving family. Jan’s love and kindness touched the lives of all who knew her, and she will be sorely missed.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church on Friday, February 9, 2024, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Internment will follow at St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Jan is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Dr. Howard Neumann, children, Dr. Michele Carroll and husband Sean, Howard Neumann, Jr. and wife Megan, Scott Neumann and wife Sara, Jaclyn Lanaux and husband Gaston; grandchildren, Reagan LeBlanc and husband Lane, Emma Carroll, Madeleine Lanaux, Caroline Lanaux, Gaston Lanaux V, Scarlett Neumann, James Neumann, Sage Neumann, Stella Scott Neumann; great-granddaughter, Elizabeth LeBlanc; and sister, Judy Perret and husband Glen.

Jan is preceded in death by her parents, Louis Delery, Sr. and Laura Engeran Delery; sister, Rochelle Delery; brother, Louis Delery, Jr., and granddaughter, Sutton Neumann.

Jan was born on September 24, 1946, in New Orleans, Louisiana and grew up in Gretna. She attended St. Mary’s Dominican High School and Loyola University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in education. Jan met Howard in History class, where Howard earned an A and Jan earned a B, the source of lifelong humor and love the couple shared for over 50 years. Jan worked as a math teacher at St. Paul’s School in Covington where she became head of the math department and where there has been a math award in her honor for the past 25 years. When not in the classroom, Jan enjoyed sewing and smocking beautiful clothing for her grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association, 801 Roeder Rd, Suite 1000, Silver Spring, MD 20910 for research or to St. Paul’s High School Math Department, 917 S. Jahncke Ave, Covington, LA.

Warmest thanks to Dr. Mandras and all the medical professionals who cared for Jan over the past 25 years.