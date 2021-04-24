January 21, 1929 – April 21, 2021

Janice “Jane” Hazlip Dagate, age 92, a native of Edgard, LA, and a resident of Houma, LA, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Cathedral of Saint Francis de Sales with burial following in Saint Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 1.

She is survived by her two sons, Lawrence Dagate and Dr. John Dagate; two daughters, Annette Dagate Saal and husband, Dr. Chris Saal, and Robin Dagate Stonecipher and husband, Ben Stonecipher; and daughter-in-law Jennifer Weimer Dagate; six grandchildren, Judge Jason Dagate and wife Erin, Jacob Dagate and wife Brittany, Rachel Saal, Adam Saal and wife Kaitlyn, Sam Stonecipher, James Stonecipher, and one step-grandchild, Michelle Stonecipher ; four great grandchildren, Emma Dagate, James C. Dagate, Grant Dagate, and Annie James Dagate.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Anthony John “A.J.” Dagate, her son James “Jimmy” Dagate; her parents S. W. Hazlip, Jr. and Thelma Laurent Hazlip; her sister Lesa Hazlip Thurman and her brother S.W. “Bill” Hazlip, III

She was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral and served as a Eucharistic Minister. She received the Bishop’s Medal and the papal Benemerenti Medal for her service to St. Francis de Sales and the Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Ladies Altar Society, Legion of Mary, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Cardinal Gibbens #177 and the St. Joseph Italian Society.

She was a retired mathematics teacher for Terrebonne Parish and was a member of Kappa Kappa Iota and Louisiana Retired Teacher’s Association.

The family would like to thank Dr. Dickie Haydel , Dr. Scott Haydel, the staff at The Suites of Sugar Mill Point and Haydel Memorial Hospice for the care they gave her.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, St. Francis de Sales Cathedral School, Vandebilt Catholic High School, or The V Foundation of South Louisiana which is set up to support the teachers at Vandebilt Catholic High. (address to: The V Foundation of South Louisiana, 4752 Hwy. 311, Suite 108, Houma, LA 70360).

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.