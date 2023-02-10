Janice Marie Brumfield Sneeze, 65, a native of McComb, MS and resident of Terrebonne Parish passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 11:00AM until funeral time at 1:00PM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Halfway Cemetery.

She is survived by her children; Williams Sneeze, Jr., (Tiffany); Tonta Jackson (Jessie); Lakaria Kenny (Michael); Angela Gauno and Latrina Brumfield. Brothers; Benjamin Brumfield; Cleveland (Katrolamecia) Smith; Joseph (Maggie) Brumfield; James Brumfield and Johnny Brumfield. Sisters; Carolyn Brumfield; Bernita Brumfield; Shelia (Larry) Pittman; Patricia Scott; Julia Hamtpon and Shirley Billon. Uncle, Pittman Stalling; thirteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnie B. Brumfield and Hazel Lee Smith Gardner. Husband; Willie Sneeze, Sr., and son, William Sneeze, Jr. Brother; Johnny Leon Brumfield and sisters; Shirley Ann Torregano and Gloria Jean Brumfield. Great grandchild; Harmoni Reminisce Thomas; son-in-law; Keith Gauno and aunt; Ruby Lee Stalling.