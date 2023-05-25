Janice Suit Bethancourt, 76, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:07am. She was a native of Enid, OK and a resident of Houma, LA.

Janice is survived by her loving family; mother, Margaret Suit; her children, Cristy Crispino and husband John, Julie Leonard and husband Cory, and Arthur “Joey” Bethancourt, Jr. and wife Wendy; brothers, Jerry E. Suit and wife Jeanette, Kevin Suit and wife Nena; sister-in-law, Karen Duplantis and husband Novel; brother-in-law, Judge Randy L. Bethancourt and wife Adrienne; grandchildren, Ian and Evan Crispino, Lauren and Allison Leonard, and Caleb Edmonds and Cayden Bethancourt; nieces and nephews, Benjamin Suit, Zachary Suit and wife Melinda, Mary Bourgeois and husband Lonnie, Susan Duplantis, and Brooke Bethancourt; great-nieces and nephews, Jeffrey Shuflin, Justin and Megan Bourgeois, and Ross LeRay; and her loving cats.

Janice is preceded in passing by her husband, Arthur “Joey” Bethancourt, Sr.; father, Jerry D. Suit; sisters-in-law, Gloria “Sissy” Reeves and Sally Saltee; niece, Lee Ann LeRay; and nephew, Joshua Suit.

Janice dearly loved her grandchildren and taking care of them was her greatest joy. Janice was a “pet rescuer” and took many pets into her home. Janice loved and enjoyed spending time with all her family.

Janice will be dearly missed by her family and friends; never forgotten and always and forever loved.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Janice Bethancourt.