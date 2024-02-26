Janise Anne Blanchard, age 87, a native of Pointe-Aux-Chenes, LA and a lifelong resident of Chauvin and recently a resident of Houma, LA passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 24, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be held in the church cemetery.

Janise is survived by her daughter, Althea Parks and husband Terry; grandsons, Cody Parks, Brent Parks and wife Jamie; brothers, Everard Dupre and wife Kathleen, Archie Dupre and wife Elwanda; sister, Mona Bourg, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Janise was preceded in death by her husband, Gurvis “Go” Blanchard; daughter, Lynette Blanchard; parents, David and Clonise Dupre; brothers, Harmon Dupre and wife Ouida, Sherwin Dupre and wife Irene; brother-in-law, Jerry Bourg and nephew, Karel Dupre.

Janise was a member of Ward 7 Citizens Club, St. Joseph Ladies Alter Society, and Chauvin Senior Center. Janise loved baking, playing bingo at the center, and doing everything she could for her grandsons. Janise enjoyed baking birthday cakes for the senior birthday parties. She was also an active volunteer for the Lagniappe on the Bayou fair. Janise worked for the Terrebonne Parish School Board for 28 years as a Lunchroom Technician and cooked many suppers for Ward 7. She enjoyed being with family and friends and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

