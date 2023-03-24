Jason Austin Benton, 52, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023. Jason is a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend his Memorial Services on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma LA from 9:30am until Memorial Mass. A Memorial Mass in his name will be offered at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church at 11:00am with services concluding after the Mass. Burial will take place privately by the family at a later date.

Jason is survived by his loving family; his wife of twenty-eight years, Stephanie Gunn Benton; father, Jerry Benton and fiancé Sheila Arceneaux; children, Lakyn, Austin, Megan, Hannah, Jack, and Archie Benton; siblings, his brother, Seth Benton; two sisters, Robin Wurzel and husband Barry, Holly Andrepont and husband René.

Jason is preceded in passing by his mother, Lillian Bischoff Benton and grandparents Esco Benton, Margaret Rigamer Benton, Edward Bischoff and Elizabeth Breitschopf Bichoff.

Jason is a beloved husband and father who enjoyed tubing down the Guadalupe River with his family, building a canoe with his father, camp camaraderie, music, and his gaming community.

He will be forever in our hearts. Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jason Austin Benton.