Jason Francis Foret, 49, passed away on Saturday, February 17, 2024, with his family by his side.

A Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Bethany Church in Houma from 12:00 pm until funeral time. A Religious Service will take place at 2:00 pm at the church. Interment will take place at a later date.

Jason is survived by his fiancé, Dawn Stevens and her daughters, Paige and Erin; children, Dylan Boudreaux (Michelle), Sierra Clark (Travis), and Summer Richard (Joseph); grandchildren, Braxton, Sophia, Tucker and Josie; parents, Ronald and Maureen Folse Foret; and siblings, Stacy Doiron (Mark), Pansie Duplantis (Toby), and Randy Foret (Laura).

Jason enjoyed the outdoors. He especially loved boating. He was a hard worker his entire life and took pride in everything he did, especially as a Thread Rep Supervisor. In honor of Jason, the family requests you come dressed in your best Saints attire to the visitation.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.