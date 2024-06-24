Donna Marie NaquinJune 24, 2024
Jason Joseph Verdin, 48, born January 12, 1976 passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2024. He was native and resident of Pointe-Aux-Chenes, Louisiana.
He is survived by his parents, John P. Verdin Sr. and Bernita Verdin; brothers, Richard Verdin Sr. (Missy), Brent Verdin Sr., John Verdin Jr. (Angie), and Jeff Verdin Sr. (Juanita); and thirteen nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John A. Verdin, Marcelite Naquin, Samuel Dardar, and Nazia Dardar; and nephew, Jonathon Verdin.
Jason liked to shrimp, fish, and ride his boat and bike.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, June 24, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 635 Bayou Blue Rd., Houma, Louisiana from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Pointe-Aux-Chenes, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.
