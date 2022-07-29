January 8, 1976 – July 24, 2022

Jason Lee Champagne, born on January 8, 1976, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the age of 46. Jason was a native of Houma and a resident of Thibodaux.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. A private urn burial will take place at a later date.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Ann Porche Champagne; children, Kaylee Angelle Champagne and Cullen Jase Champagne; parents, Harold Peter Champagne and Rosalee Margaret Lovell Champagne; brother, Troy D. Champagne (Shari); sister, Patti Jean Champagne Nelson (Gordon); and sister-in-law, Christine Champagne; and many extended family members and friends that he dearly loved.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Todd Michael Champagne; paternal grandparents, Pierre and Blanche Babin Champagne; and maternal grandparents, Allie and Rosanell Trosclair Lovell.

Jason lived his life to the fullest. He loved to travel and make memories with his wife, Jennifer, and two kids, Kaylee and Cullen, with whom he adored. Jason took care of so many people and was a jack-of-all-trades. There wasn’t a project he could not handle, and he was always willing to lend a hand to his family and friends. We were lucky to know a man so kind, humble, and hard working. His absence will leave a hole in the hearts of all who loved him forever.