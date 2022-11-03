Jason Paul Daigle, 42, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on October 31, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

He is survived by his wife, Jessica Chiasson Daigle; children, Nathaniel, Jude, Noah, and Genevieve Daigle; parents, Richard “Dickie” and Kate Daigle; Vickie Clements; siblings, Becky Grazier (Timmy), Richard “Richie” Daigle, and Lisa Kleibert (Shane); grandmother, Jo Bailey Gaudet.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dr. Julius and Mildred Daigle, Jerry Clements, Sr.; and sister-in-law, Rachel Ann Chiasson.

Jason’s greatest joy was his four children, a friend to all he met. He had a great love for his family and Nicholls State University. He earned a B.S. in 2003 and 2014 in Accounting and Business Management. One of his greatest activities was attending functions with his family at the university. He enjoyed coaching his son’s football program. He was his children’s biggest fan. He enjoyed sharing his love of art with his children, making silly faces. He was inducted as an outside guard for the Knights of Columbus, Genevieve of Paris Council #13397. He loved cooking, gardening with his children, and he was an avid fisherman.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Knights of Columbus, Genevieve of Paris Council or Nicholls State University Athletic Department.

