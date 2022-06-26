Jason Pizzolata

March 24, 1965 – June 22, 2022

Jason Kyle Pizzolato, age 57, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Jason was a longtime resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, July 2, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with word of remembrance at 12:00 p.m. Jason will be interred at St. Francis Cemetery No. 2 at a later date.

Jason is survived by his children, Dillon Condetti, Alyssa Pizzolato, and Dain Pellegrin and wife Lauren; grandchildren, Allie Pellegrin, Ryley Condetti, and Benjamin Geist; sister, Kerrie Pizzolato; nieces, Tiffany Pizzolato and her daughter Ellie Bruce, Shannon Pizzolato and her son Andrew Whipple; nephews, Brooks Pizzolato and his son Cameron Pizzolato, Christopher Young and Jay Young.

Jason is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Rosemary “Panama” Fontana Pizzolato; brother, Charles Pizzolato; sister, Cheryl Pizzolato.

Jason will be missed by his family but always remembered for being the life of the party and a jokester. He loved LSU and Saints but above all he loved his family with his whole heart. Jason was very talented with his hands and was a jack of all trades, he also loved antiques and listening to music. Jason leaves this world behind to be united with his family who passed before him. May he have eternal rest in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.