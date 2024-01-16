Javon Moses, age 40, lifelong resident of Houma La., passed away on Friday, January 12, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones.

Relatives and friends of the family are welcome to attend a visitation in Javon’s honor on Saturday, January 20, 2024,at Dularge Community Baptist Church beginning at 10am until service time at 1:30pm.

Javon is survived by his loving wife, Amanda Moses; children, Jalen Moses, Dylan Moses, and Abigail Moses; parents, Helen and Kirby Moses; brothers, Courtney Moses (Shaina), and William Moses; sister, Latasha Williams; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Javon is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Elijah Veal Sr. and Sarah Johnson Veal; and maternal grandparents, Olivia Castle and William Castle.

As a son, Javon brought joy and pride to his parents throughout his life. His infectious laughter, his silliness, and his natural ability to dance and light up a room with his humor will forever be cherished by those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Javon was a man of many talents and passions. He spent countless hours coaching little league football, baseball, and basketball, sharing his knowledge and love of sports with young athletes. His dedication to shaping and mentoring these young minds left a lasting impact on their lives.

With a radiant smile and an outgoing personality, Javon had a way of making everyone around him feel at ease. His creative spirit was evident in every project he took on around the house, always striving for perfection and never afraid to try his best. He had a special knack for bringing people together, making them feel valued and heard.

Javon’s love for his family and friends knew no bounds. His conversations were filled with warmth, laughter, and heartfelt connections. He cherished every moment spent with his loved ones, creating memories that will be treasured for eternity.

The memory of Javon will live on in the hearts and minds of all those who were fortunate to have crossed paths with him. May his infectious spirit and genuine love for others inspire us to live each day to the fullest and cherish the relationships that mean the most to us. And weather you called him Beachhead,Breadman,or Von Von you knew eventually you would become family.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to care for the family of Javon Moses.