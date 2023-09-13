Jay Armand Gauthier, Sr., 74, a native of Corpus Christi, TX and a resident of Thibodaux, LA passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, September 8, 2023.

The family will have a private Celebration of Life memorial service at a later time.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Jessie L. Gauthier; children, Poppy Bourg, Polly Simon and husband Jay, and Jay Gauthier, Jr. and wife Jamie; grandchildren, Kelsey Cole, Kali Cole, Tanner Bourg, Beau Bourg, Andy Simon, Paisley Simon, Jalynn Gauthier, Carson Gauthier, Landon Riche, Gracie Benoit, and Jackson Gauthier; sisters, Janice Beard and husband Joe, and Joye Oldag and husband Mike; sister-in-law, Martie Gauthier; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Marcia Weber; and brother, Jerry Gauthier.

Jay will forever be remembered as a wonderful “Paw-Paw” and loved spoiling his grandchildren. He was known for his humorous personality, cracking jokes, playing pranks, but overall making people laugh. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, cooking, watching the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints football games, and being at the beach. Jay was proud of his long and successful career as a professional diver, and gained many life-time friendships along the way. Jay will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, but his family has comfort in knowing he is at peace.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.