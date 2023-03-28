Jean Ann “Jaye” Timperio, 71, a native of Anna, IL and resident of Gray, passed away on March 26, 2023.

Services are currently pending. Please check back soon for any updates.

She is survived by her children, Lea Ann Graves, Anthony Timperio (Dawn), and Nicholas Timperio (Christy); grandchildren, Grace, John, and Olivia Timperio; great grandchildren, Nicholas, Victoria, Kenny, and Kadence Timperio; brothers, George Eichelberger and Steve Pryor; and uncle, Dennie Smith.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Juanita Williams; father, Keith Waddell; and brother, Greg Eichelberger. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.