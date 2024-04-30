Jean Hill Shoemaker, 73, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 11:33pm. Jean was a native of Sulphur Springs, TX and a long time resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a graveside service in Ridgeway Cemetery ( 8481 Farm Road 2653 North Sulphur Springs, TX 75482) on Friday, May 3, 2024 at 10:00am. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at First Untied Methodist Church in Houma beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m.

Jean is survived by her loving family; her daughters, Andrea Palazola and husband Kenny, and Jennifer Herrera and husband Israel; sister, Sherie Kelly; grandchildren, Neela Theriot, Gavin Theriot, Mauriana Herrera, Jillian Herrera, and Diego Herrera.

Jean is preceded in passing by her parents, Andy and Billie Hill; sister, Karen Defoe; and brother-in-law, Robert Kelly.

Jean was an avid quilter and a member of the Cane Cutters quilting club. Jean made the most beautiful quilts. She was a devoted grandmother and friend to many and will be missed by all.

