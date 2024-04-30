Budget bills pass in the House, which include increase in teacher stipend allocation and prioritize infrastructureApril 30, 2024
Jean Hill Shoemaker, 73, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 11:33pm. Jean was a native of Sulphur Springs, TX and a long time resident of Houma, LA.
Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a graveside service in Ridgeway Cemetery ( 8481 Farm Road 2653 North Sulphur Springs, TX 75482) on Friday, May 3, 2024 at 10:00am. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at First Untied Methodist Church in Houma beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m.
Jean is survived by her loving family; her daughters, Andrea Palazola and husband Kenny, and Jennifer Herrera and husband Israel; sister, Sherie Kelly; grandchildren, Neela Theriot, Gavin Theriot, Mauriana Herrera, Jillian Herrera, and Diego Herrera.
Jean is preceded in passing by her parents, Andy and Billie Hill; sister, Karen Defoe; and brother-in-law, Robert Kelly.
Jean was an avid quilter and a member of the Cane Cutters quilting club. Jean made the most beautiful quilts. She was a devoted grandmother and friend to many and will be missed by all.
Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jean Shoemaker.