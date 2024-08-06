With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of the cherished Jeanette Breaux Usie, a radiant soul who graced this world with her feisty spirit and warm embrace. Born on October 26, 1936, in Terrebonne Parish, LA, Jeanette shared her love and light with all who crossed her path until she peacefully departed on August 4, 2024.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in her honor on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at St. Ann Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow in church cemetery.

Jeanette is survived by her brother, Norris Breaux, Jr. (Judy); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leryes Usie; parents, Norris Breaux and Corrine Champagne Breaux; brother, Floyd Breaux (Delores); sisters, Jane Lirette (Jimmy) and Theresa Trahan (Edmond “Nan”); and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Jeanette’s exuberance and zest for life were matched only by her love for her husband, with whom she shared countless dances, card games, and adventures in their travels. She found joy in the simplest pleasures, relishing nights out dining and nurturing her yard with care and dedication. Always by her husband’s side, she was his steadfast companion and confidante. Jeanette spent years working for the USDA as a Lab Tech.

Though she may have left this earthly realm, Jeanette’s memory will forever dance in the hearts of her friends and family. May her soul find eternal peace in the embrace of her loved ones and her heavenly dance carry on in the hearts of those who adored her.

The family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice, The Claiborne at Thibodaux, Janet and Oran Thibodeaux, Lorraine and Raymond LeBouef, Jill Usie and family, and Denise and Karl Adams for their amazing care and compassion during her final years.