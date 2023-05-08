Jeanette Lirette Matherne, 84 a native and resident of Houma, entered into eternal rest, on May 7, 2023.

A visitation will be held in her honor at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, on Thursday, May 11, 2023 from 8:30AM until funeral time. A religious service will take place at the funeral home at 11:30 AM. Interment will take place in St. Francis Cemetery #2.

She is survived by her sons, John Guidry (Phyllis)and Ira “Doo” Matherne Jr.; daughter, Jana Blanchard (Tony); grandchildren, Samantha Guidry, Nicole Lecompte (Cody), Jacob Blanchard (Katie), Jared Matherne, and Erin Matherne Bourg(Aaron); great-grandchildren, Alissa Guidry (Ryan), Austin Lecompte, Alexis Lecompte, Jolie Guidry, and Jansen Blanchard.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ira “Pappy” Matherne Sr., 1st husband, John Clyde Guidry; daughters, Jenny Matherne and Janelle Matherne; sister, Earlrie LeBouef; parents, Peter Edith Fonseca Lirette.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of arrangements.