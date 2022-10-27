Jeanne “Cissy” Eschete Gernon, 58, a native of Bayou Blue and resident of Bourg, Louisiana, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022 surrounded by family.

Visitation for immediate family only will be 8am, followed by public visitation at 9am until funeral time, Saturday, October 29, 2022 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11am, Saturday, October 29, 2022, also at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg.

She is survived by her loving husband, Marco Gernon, daughters Jeanne’-Morgan and Elizabeth Marie, brothers Barry, Herman, and Guido (Adrianna) Eschete, and countless cousins, nieces, nephews and Godchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Julian “Flap” and Ann Eschete.

Cissy was an incredibly compassionate oncology nurse, caring for patients who fought the very battle that she herself fought, multiple times. She was honored to be one of few nationally certified oncology nurses (OCN) in our region. She was a loving wife who fought hard everyday to spend every moment possible with her caring husband. She was a supportive mother to her two daughters, a dedicated colleague in her profession, a loyal cousin, sister, aunt, daughter and friend to many, and a long time member of the Krewe of Aphrodite’s Ms. Understood float. She loved Mardi Gras, house decorating, and her dogs.

Cissy displayed enormous strength through multiple cancer battles and other health struggles, always with a smile. She was a survivor, a warrior. Grace and love won, not cancer.

