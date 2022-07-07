Jeanne Dupre Samanie

March 16, 1940 – July 5, 2022

Jeanne D. Samanie, 82, a native of Bayou Blue, Louisiana and resident of Gray, Louisiana passed away on July 5, 2022.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park in Gray from 5:00pm until 9:00pm. Visitation will resume on Monday, July 11, 2022 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Bayou Blue, Louisiana from 8:00am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Barry (Lisa) Samanie Sr. and Glenn (Mona) Samanie; daughters, Donna (Peter) Breaux and Lisa Foret; grandchildren, Lainie, Lauren, Matthew, Jacob, Jonathan, Ryan, Kylie, and Benjamin; and great-grandchildren, Landon, Abbie, Shelbi, Jackson, and Carsen.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray J. Samanie; parents, Sylvest Dupre and Louise Kraemer Dupre; brothers, Nolan Dupre and Floyd Dupre; sister, Pearl Usey; and grandson, Barry “B.J.” Samanie Jr.