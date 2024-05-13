Jeanne Lucille LeBoeuf Doiron, 90, passed away May 7, 2024 surrounded by her loving family. Jeanne was born July 27, 1933 in New Orleans, LA and was a life long resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church from 9:30am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at 11:00am with burial taking place in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Gordon Doiron and wife Donnette, Jill Naquin and husband Tommy, Jan Doiron, Grant Doiron and Loretta, Greg Doiron and wife Nikki, Glen Doiron and wife Dodie, and Jodi LeBoeuf and husband Sonny; she is blessed to have twenty-four loving grandchildren, forty-two great grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren; with two great and three great-great grandchildren on the way. She is survived her sisters, Luella Guidry and Judith Musslewhite, and sister-in-law, and Rita LeBoeuf.

Jeanne is preceded in death by the passing of her husband of thirty-seven years; Lawrence Doiron; her son, Gary Doiron, and her parents, Inez Bacon and James LeBoeuf. Also gone before her, are her brothers, Roger LeBoeuf, James “Jimmy” LeBoeuf, and Eugene “Gene” LeBoeuf; and her sisters, Nina Badeaux, Constance “Connie” Boudreaux, and Imelda Acosta.

Jeanne’s passion was her family; from baby sitting all of her grandchildren, and raising her granddaughter, Misty from a young age. Jeanne was totally dedicated to her family.

The family would like to thank Dr. Duplantis, the staff at St. Anne’s Hospital, and especially the ICU Angels for the care and compassion given to our mom. The family is thankful for all her care givers.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jeanne Lucille LeBoeuf Doiron.