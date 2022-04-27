August 10, 1943 – April 21, 2022

Jeannell Matherne, 78, a native of Bourg and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 10:00 am until the Funeral Service at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Rogers Cemetery in Bayou Blue.

She is survived by her sister, Margaret Fisher; children, Craig Burton, Melanie Burton, Tony Burton, Gayle Burton, and Rebecca Martinolich; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, and friends that she dearly loved.

She was preceded in death by her beloved furry canine companion, Snowy; brothers, Teddy Matherne, Vernon (Bernal) Matherne, and Benny Matherne; and sisters, Katy Hart, Genevieve “Genny” Ford, Vallie Matherne, Marion Hebert, and Carol Breaux.

Jeannell thrived on giving love and compassion to everyone, and she put others before herself. That special love carries on in the hearts of each and every person she touched. She will forever be remembered as a wonderful mother, Granny, sister, and dear friend. Her family will miss her dearly, but they have comfort in knowing that she is resting in peace.