November 18, 1961 – January 13, 2022

Jeffrey J. Cedotal, 60, a native of Labadieville and resident of Houma, passed away on January 13, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church from 10:30 AM until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1:00 PM at the church.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Duplantis Cedotal; daughter, Chelyn Cedotal; stepdaughters, Tonya Smith (Terry) and Brandi Charpentier; step-son, C.J. Cunningham (Holli); mother, Betty LeBlanc Cedotal; sisters, Darrelyn “Dee” Hudson (Ray), Tammy Cedotal, Melissa Giandelone (Lane); brothers, Bernard Cedotal (Michele), Edward Cedotal Jr. and Jeremy Cedotal; 7 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Edward J. Cedotal Sr.

He was a devoted catholic, who loved his family, and cherished his moments with his grandkids. He was a landscaper for 33 years and owner of Cedotal’s Landscaping Stoneworks and Irrigation.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.