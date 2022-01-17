Jeffrey J. Cedotal

Heath Monroe
January 16, 2022
Bernard Anthony Dupre
January 16, 2022

November 18, 1961 – January 13, 2022

Jeffrey J. Cedotal, 60, a native of Labadieville and resident of Houma, passed away on January 13, 2022.



A visitation will be held in his honor on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church from 10:30 AM until funeral time.  A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1:00 PM at the church.  

He is survived by his wife, Mary Duplantis Cedotal; daughter, Chelyn Cedotal; stepdaughters, Tonya Smith (Terry) and Brandi Charpentier; step-son, C.J. Cunningham (Holli); mother, Betty LeBlanc Cedotal; sisters, Darrelyn “Dee” Hudson (Ray), Tammy Cedotal, Melissa Giandelone (Lane); brothers, Bernard Cedotal (Michele), Edward Cedotal Jr. and Jeremy Cedotal; 7 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Edward J. Cedotal Sr.



He was a devoted catholic, who loved his family, and cherished his moments with his grandkids.  He was a landscaper for 33 years and owner of Cedotal’s Landscaping Stoneworks and Irrigation.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

January 16, 2022

Roxann Marie Boyle

Read more