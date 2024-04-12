Jeffrey J. Young, 63, a native of Ashtabula, OH and a resident of Houma, LA gained his wings on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 while surrounded by his wife and sisters.

A private burial will be held by the family in Ohio.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 19 years, Lisa Windwehen Young; stepchildren, Chelsie Windwehen, Ti’Leana Runge, and Christopher Dale Runge II (Matea); grandchildren, Brylee Henley, Rayden and Rari Heard, Milah and Abliene Runge; sisters, Cheryl Young and Michele Sullivan (Michael); and many extended family members and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold Young and Joan Young Shockovsky; sister, Linda Armstrong; and brother, Robert Young.

Jeffrey worked extensively with the Westin and EPA Companies, contributing to the clean up of the Challenger disaster and Hurricane Katrina. When he wasn’t working, he spent his free time watching the Weather Channel and notifying everyone he knew about the weather. He also enjoyed traveling to Civil War monuments. Jeffrey will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank Warriors of Hope and Heart of Hospice for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards the Arbor Foundation to plant a tree in Jeffrey’s name and memory.

