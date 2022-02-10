Jeffrey Joseph Dubois, 65 yrs old, of Larose, LA, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 3:53PM.

He is survived by his daughters, Caitlyn Dubois (Ethan) and Amy Hartman (Christian); his grandchildren, CJ and Jenni; His siblings, Joyce Pfleegor (Mike), Catherine Delatte (Albert), Steve Dubois (Cynde), Johnny Dubois (Faith), and Herbert Dubois, Jr.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Dubois, Sr., and Florence “Sis” Soudelier Dubois Angellette; his stepfather, Leo Angellette; And his siblings, Trucella Kraemer, Stella Borne, and Evelyn Dubois.

His Daughters are following his wishes and having him cremated. There will be no funeral services. There will be a Celebration of Life with family and friends at a later date.

Jeffrey was such a friendly person and loved to crack jokes to make everyone laugh. He loved to sit outdoors and he loved to fish.

