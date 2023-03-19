Jeffrey Joseph Thibodaux, Sr., 53 , died Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Born January 12, 1970 he was a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana and resident of Brusly, Louisiana.

Services are currently pending.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Gaudet Thibodaux; son, Jeffrey Thibodaux, Jr.; daughter, Jessica Thibodaux (Thomas Savoie) step sons, Todd Lucas (Sascha), Blake Lucas (Jessica Hernandez); father, Johnny Thibodaux; grandchildren, Andre’ Savoie, Cruz Thibodaux, Ellivyn Thibodaux, Bradyn Lucas, Bryson Lucas; brother Leslie Thibodaux (Melissa).

He is preceded in death by his mother, Leona Thibodaux; brother, Danny Thibodaux.

Jeff was a truck driver, a tattoo artist and he loved to fish. He made everybody laugh and was loved by a lot of people and touched many hearts.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.