Jennie Antoine Carson, 67, a native of Schriever, LA and a resident of Thibodaux, LA passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Monday, April 24, 2023, from 9:00AM until funeral time at 11:00AM at St. Mark Congregational Church 1914 W. Main St., Schriver, LA 70395. Burial will follow at Halfway Cemetery.

She is survived by her mother, Maggie Antoine and husband, Charlie Carson. Children, Benjamin Carter (Vernonica); Leon Antoine and Cynthia Carter. Brothers, Nester (Ann) Antoine; Wayne (Jaida) Antoine and sisters, Lasima (Wayne) Thibodeaux; Christine (Leo) McGuin; Beverly (Mitchel) St. Julien and Val Joseph. Six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; godchildren, April M. Carter; Elijah D. Thibodeaux and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wilson Ordoyne and brothers; Michael and Gilbert Antoine; grandson, Caleb A. Knight and grandmother; Lillie W. Anderson.