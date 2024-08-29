August 31, 2016 – August 22, 2024

Jeremiah Thomas Falgout, 7, a native and resident of Pointe-Aux-Chenes, passed away on August 22, 2024.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 30, 2024 from 5pm to 9pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Visitation will resume on Saturday, August 31, 2024 from 9am to 11am, with Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11am, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Pointe-Aux-Chenes. Burial will follow in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Pointe-Aux-Chenes.

He is survived by his mother, Amber Falgout; brother, Joseph Falgout; grandparents, Renee’ and John Falgout; aunts and uncles, Areil and Tate Williamson, Andrez and Taryn Falgout, Alex Ratcliff, Cody Tarver, Samantha and Barry Boudreaux; nanny, Amena Samanie; cousins, Bricen Williamson and Octavia Falgout; and great grandmother, Rita Falgout.

He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Rooster Falgout and Pauline Bourg.

Jeremiah was a very energetic, happy, loving child. He was a very over protective big, little brother. He loved playing soccer, Spiderman, Baby Yoda, and reptiles. He could always make anyone smile and laugh. His brother and Mom were his best friends.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.