Jeremy Michael Matherne

April 1, 2024
April 1, 2024
April 1, 2024
Jeremy Michael Matherne, 48, died Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Born May 3, 1975, he was a native of Raceland, Louisiana and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Services are currently pending.

He is survived by his sons, Dillon Michael Matherne, Derrick Mitchell Matherne; sister, Kimberly Breaux (Miles Breaux, Sr.); former wife and his children’s mother, Jennifer Badeaux; nieces and nephews, Miles Breaux, Jr., Jade Breaux, Aaron Breaux.


He is preceded in death by his parents, Houston Matherne and Linda Griffin; brother, Troy Matherne.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

