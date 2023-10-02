Jeremy Paul Besson, 47, passed on Thursday, September 28, 2023. Born July 9, 1976, he was a native of Labadieville, LA and resident of Thibodaux, LA.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023 from 9:00 AM until service time at Thibodaux Family Church. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Jennifer Harrington Besson; son, Jarren Besson; daughters, Julia Besson and Jenae Besson; mother, Judith Thibodaux and stepfather, Donald Thibodaux; father, Albert Besson and stepmother, Dixie Kraemer; and stepmother, Wendy Besson; grandparents, John and Sharon Gibson; siblings, Dustin Besson, Desiree Besson, Julie Thibodaux, Donald Thibodaux, Jr., Drew Besson, Wyatt Besson, Kassidy Besson, Kendra Besson.;

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Gilbert and Genevieve Besson and Gilmore and Mabel Tardiff.

Jeremy was a servant of the Lord, a husband, father, minister, chaplain, firefighter, first responder, veteran and business owner. He loved to cook and serve others physically and spiritually. His unique sense of humor made everyone laugh, and the love of Christ he wants us to have. His life we will surely testify, this is not the end nor goodbye.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

