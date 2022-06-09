May 7, 1944 – June 8, 2022

Jerral J Martinez, 78, a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on June 8, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, June 13, 2022 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church – Kraemer, from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Lawrence the Martyr Cemetery – Kraemer, Kraemer, Louisiana.

He is survived by his; two daughters, Jill Cavalier, Jenny Babin (Jade); son, Jerral Martinez, Jr.(Gwen), grandchildren, Blade, Brooke, Chelsey, Cassie, Chase, Jadyn, Jackson and Jansen, great grand child, Camden, brothers, Eddie Martinez, Wilmer Martinez, sister, Katherine “Kitty” Martinez.

He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph “Jack” and Vida Martinez, wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Martinez, brother, David Martinez,

Jerral loved and lived for his family, he enjoyed raising birds and helped anyone in need. Jerral will truly be missed by his family and all who knew him,