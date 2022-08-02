August 24, 1960 – July 20, 2022

Jerry Callahan, 61, of Gray, passed away on July 20, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, August 6th, 2022 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. A religious service will take place at 6:00PM at the funeral home.

He is survived by his daughters, Jerri Anne Callahan and Michelle Callahan; step-daughter, Sera Williams (Lee); brother, Mark (Arlene); sister, Mary Singletary (Matthew); half-brother, Dale Callahan; half-sisters, Brenda Riche, Linda Picou, Charlene Guidry, Susan Callahan, Geraldine Lecompte; grandchildren, Saphire Boudreaux, Malik, Laila and Elaina Rabee, Jovan, Joey and Jade Williams.

He was preceded in death by his son, Kelly Callahan; parents, Michele and Elaine Callahan; wives, Gayle and Lisa Callahan; brothers, Gene and Michael Callahan.

Jerry was kind-hearted and selfless, he loved his family dearly. He was passionate about riding his motorcycle and his career as a crane operator. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.