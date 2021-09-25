Jerry Danos

September 7, 1949 – September 22, 2021

Jerry Charles “Tar Baby” Danos, 72, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 1:14pm. Jerry was a native of Thibodaux, LA and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a Visitation on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Houma, LA from 10:30am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral beginning at 12:30pm. Services will conclude at the conclusion of Mass with burial to be held at a later date.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of forty-nine years, Paddy Aimee Cenac Danos; children, Brandon Danos, Candice Danos Poiencot, and Jarred Danos and wife Jennifer; siblings, Monica Dugas and Dale Malbrough; grandchildren, Taylor Danos, Landon Poiencot, Addison Poiencot, Rae Danos, Cobi Danos.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; father, Alidore Danos, mother, Lois Molaison and step-father, Raymond Malbrough.

Jerry was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was most proud of his family and being a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp. In his free time he enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, everything sports related, and coffee time with his friends.

Jerry will be dearly missed by his many family and friends; always loved and never forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org ; Wounded Warriors Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/ or National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana at 8200 Hampson St # 425, New Orleans, LA 70118 or at https://donorbox.org/donate-to-nkfl .

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic; local and CDC regulations require facemask and proper social distancing while attending funeral services.