Jerry Don Brodnax, Sr. 82, a native of Bastrop and a resident of Houma, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Living Word Church from 9:00 am until the Memorial Service at 11:00 am.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Ellen Lamor Brodnax; sons, Jerry “Donny” Brodnax, Jr. and wife Stacey, Martin “Marty” Brodnax and wife Cheryl, Matthew “Matt” Brodnax and wife Leslie, and Thomas “Tommy” Brodnax; grandchildren, Alexis, Benjamin, Hayden, Jackson, Pierce, and Maxwell Brodnax, Alana Pellegrin, Bayli Stanley, and Brennen Starnes; siblings, Charles “Ted” Brodnax, Roma Jean Willis, Nancy Marshman, and JoEllen Kiser; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence “Gene” Brodnax and Ethel Smith Brodnax; sister, Phyllis Brodnax Heroy; and grandson, Jayden Carter.

Jerry was passionate about cooking, football, and all things NASCAR. The absolute love of his life was his wife of 60 years, Ellen, and their sons and grandchildren. The only thing that out competed his love for family was his love for the Lord. There wasn’t a day that he didn’t know Jesus and have a word of scripture for everyone he met. We rejoice in knowing that Jerry is now face to face with his Lord and Savior, and has reached his homecoming. Well done, good and faithful servant.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Journey Hospice for their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and/or Living Word Church, in Jerry’s name and memory.

