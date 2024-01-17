Jerry H. Carrere, 89, a native of Houma and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on January 11, 2024.

Memorial visitation will be held Thursday, January 18, 2024 from 9am to 11am, with the rosary and memorial mass to begin at 11am, at St. Louis Catholic Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan B. Carrere; daughters in law, Merrille Carrere and Brandy F. Alford; brother, Ronald Hotard; grandchildren, Anna Black (Travis), Courtney Carrere, Jimmy Carrere (Paige), Jamie Carrere, Mike Alford, and Maxx Alford; great grandchildren, Maddie, Trevor, Hersey, Kayden, Taylor, and James.; great great grandchildren, Ty, JJ, and Bennett.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Carrere, Sr.; sons, James R. Carrere, II and Michael J. Carrere; parents, Earny P. Hotard, Sr. and Daisy D. Hotard; and brother, Earny P. Hotard, Jr.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.