Jerry Joseph Breaux

January 18, 1961 – January 7, 2022

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Friday, January 14, 2022 at St. Bernadette Soubirous Catholic Church from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at St. Bernadette Soubirous Catholic Church, at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in the St. Francis Cemetery.

He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Helen Hebert Breaux; son, Henry, Steve and Craig Breaux; daughter, Abbie Breaux; and 9 Grandchildren

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.