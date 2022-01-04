March 10, 1954 – December 31, 2021

Jerry LaBouve, 67, a native of Jennings, Louisiana and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on December 31, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Barbara Cunningham LaBouve; children, John David Avery Jr. and companion, Tammy, D’ Artanian James LaBouve, Sr. and wife, Linda, Jeremiah Joseph LaBouve and wife, Tina Chaisson, Batman Melancon and companion, Nicole, Roxanne Avery Gaddis and husband, Donald Sr., Emily M. Robert and husband, Joshua; siblings, Michael LaBouve and wife, Debra, Lonnie LaBouve and wife, Kathy, Shayne LaBouve and wife, Dana, Richelle LaBouve Duplantis and husband, Nelson Jr., and Esther Lynn LaBouve Lee and husband, Bart; brother-in-law, Billy Van Matre; grandkids, John “Trey” Timperio, Grace Timperio, Jasmine Gaddis, Donald Gaddis II, D’ Artanian LaBouve Jr., Kirsten LaBouve, Carter LaBouve, Jacen LaBouve, Kai Melancon, Jaxon Melancon, Alexa Robert, and Caitlin Robert; 8 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Loretta Bergeron LaBouve; siblings, Sheila LaBouve Van Matre and Danny Paul LaBouve; daughter-in-law, Shelley Cunningham; and best friends, Mike Hull and Durand Estelle.

He retired from the Houma Fire Department as District Chief with 30 years of service. He loved his children and his grand children.

